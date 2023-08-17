Long Island forecast: Potential for thunderstorms, flooding 

Severe weather, including flash flooding, strong winds, thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado is possible for Long Island beginning early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The fast-moving storm could begin around sunrise Friday along parts of western Long Island and potentially continue through 1 p.m., said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, increasing to 50% Friday.

"The main risk is going to be a line of showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the cold front that could push through early or midmorning," Ramsey said. "That could bring with it wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour that could bring down trees and power lines."

Areas of minor flooding are possible, including the chance of an isolated flash flood, he said.

But the relatively quick movement of the storm may limit the flooding potential, although heavy rainfall rates are likely, according to the weather service said.

The forecast also includes a slight risk — between 2% and 4% — of weak tornadoes that could hit eastern Suffolk County and parts of southern Connecticut during the storm.

Temperatures on Long Island Friday are expected to be in the low to mid-80s before dipping into the upper 70s on Saturday.