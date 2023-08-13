Long Island forecast: Mostly clear Monday with rain late

Dry conditions with partly cloudy skies are forecast across Long Island for Monday before another system arrives with showers likely and the potential for thunderstorms.

Monday's high will hit about 83 degrees, a second day of dry, sunny weather after heavy winds, rain and lightning overnight Saturday into Sunday had left thousands of Long Islanders without power. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 58 power outages remained, affecting 841 customers, according to PSEG Long Island's website.

There is a 50% chance of showers Monday night, changing to 80% with possible thunderstorms early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. More rain and showers are likely through Tuesday night before skies clear and sunny days return Wednesday and Thursday.

The highs both days will top out at about 82 degrees with evening lows near 70, according to the weather service.

Late Thursday into early Friday there is a 30% chance of showers, after that and continuing for the weekend, sunny days in the low 80s are forecast.