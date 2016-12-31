Long Island weather: Band of snow squalls hit Nassau, NYC

A band of snow squalls did make it to Nassau late Friday afternoon, but did not produce the brief bouts of heavier falling snow seen in New York City, which brought short-lived drops in visibility, said David Stark, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

As of shortly past 5:30 p.m., the Nassau squalls had mostly fallen apart, he said, with only the possibility of a brief flurry remaining.

Earlier bands had approached, but mostly petered out before reaching the Island.

Drivers had been urged to use caution, the service said, as visibility during any heavy squalls could be briefly reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

Deep low pressure in the Northeast brought cold, breezy conditions to Long Island on Friday, the weather service said.

Daily high temperatures in Nassau and Suffolk counties will be in the 40s, but News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said a breezy west wind gusting up to 34 mph would make it feel more like between 20 and 30 degrees.

As of just before 2 p.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 41 degrees, feeling more like 32 given the wind chill factor, according to the weather service. Also, winds from the west were gusting at 30 mph.

Avery called for partly cloudy conditions, with a slight chance for flurries. It’s doubtful any snow accumulates, he said.

Avery said nighttime conditions clear with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Clouds return for Saturday, the service’s Upton office said, and temperatures are expected to be close to normal through the weekend.

Daily highs Saturday push into the upper 30s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s with cloudy skies for the start of the New Year, Avery said.

On Jan. 1, Sunday, it’s mostly sunny with daily highs in the mid-40s, he said.