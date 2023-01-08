Long Island forecast: Clear, then a chance of flurries

There's a 50% chance of snow flurries overnight after a mostly sunny Sunday on Long Island but the rest of the week is forecast to be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's high will top out at 40 degrees with a low at night of 34.

“We’re really not looking for any major accumulation,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Rain and snow are possible before 11 a.m. Monday, then there is a slight chance of rain until the afternoon, according to the weather service. Skies are expected to eventually clear with a high in the mid-40s.

After that, Tuesday through Thursday call for more mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday night brings a chance of rain and snow and a low about 35, the weather service said. Friday brings a 60% chance of rain and a high near 50, dipping to 40% at night.