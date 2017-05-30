Long Island weather: Chance of showers overnight

There is a 30 percent chance of Tuesday’s overcast skies producing rain after 11 p.m. that could stick around until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Upton-based National Weather Service said.

After that, light showers might roll through, as the chance of precipitation rises to 60 percent. The temperature should reach about 71 degrees.

By Wednesday night there is only a 20 percent chance of showers, though skies should again be overcast, the weather service said.

That is one of the reasons it could feel chilly: The nighttime temperature could fall to around 49 degrees.

On Thursday, the sun should be out most of the time, warming the temperature to nearly 78 degrees, the NWS said.

Similarly, Friday is expected to be sunny, and just a bit warmer at 84 degrees.

The weekend also should be sunny and clear, with the temperature hovering in the mid-80s, though once again, the nights will be cooler, the NWS said.