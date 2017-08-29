Long Island weather: Coastal storm brings rain, big waves

Rain has moved in Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of a coastal storm that is churning up the surf at ocean beaches, forecasters said.

“Generally light, steady rain” has been reported in Nassau County and in southwestern Suffolk County and is overspreading Long Island, lasting perhaps until the overnight hours, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

East-northeast winds will blow 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Afternoon temperatures were in the mid-60s, Morrin said.

“The main threat from this system remains a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches through Wednesday,” the weather service said in an advisory.

“Additionally high surf of 6 to 9 feet is expected by tonight as seas build. Localized dune erosion is anticipated,” the advisory said.

There could be showers Wednesday morning, but it will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day, the weather service said.

Showers on Thursday will not move in until the afternoon, and Friday should be sunny, the weather service said.