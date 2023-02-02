Long Island weather: Seasonable temperatures today, ahead of 'arctic' cold snap

Long Islanders can expect seasonably cold temperatures on Thursday, ahead of a "brief shot of arctic air" to end the work week, the National Weather Service said.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the upper 30s, though the wind chill could make it feel like 25 to 30 degrees, the weather service said. Lows will be in the 20s Thursday night.

Then on Friday, a "dangerously cold" air mass is forecast to settle over the region, with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens by 5 p.m., the weather service said. Wind gusts around 40 mph are possible, and the wind chill could make it feel like five below zero to five degrees.

Wind chill values between five and 15 below zero are expected Friday night.

"Hypothermia is possible if proper precautions are not taken," the weather service warned. "Frostbite may occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin."

Ahead of the cold snap, homeless advocates on Long Island have been reaching out to those living on the streets to provide them with resources — including blankets and shelter — to survive the extreme weather.

The winds should begin to subside Saturday, when highs in the mid-20s are predicted.

"Can not rule out some gusts overnight, which could reach close to 25 mph, especially east of NYC," the weather service said.

But that wind is expected to bring warmer air, and temperatures could be around 32 degrees by the time Long Islanders wake up on Sunday. Highs will then rise into the mid-40s, the weather service said.

By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 50s, the weather service said.