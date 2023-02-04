Long Island cold: More than 1,000 PSEG Long Island customers without power, LIRR Port Jefferson branch partly suspended

More than 1,000 PSEG Long Island customers had no power Saturday morning while dangerously frigid temperatures blanketed the region.

There were 1,334 customers impacted as of 10:45 a.m., down from over 2,000 earlier in the morning, according to the energy company.

An arctic air mass and accompanying winds made single-digit temperatures feel like a bone-chilling 10 to 15 degrees below zero and caused the Long Island Rail Road to suspend service Saturday morning on the Port Jefferson Branch between King Park and Smithtown due to a "weather-related broken rail" near the Kings Park station, the rail road said.

Service on the Montauk Branch had been suspended earlier in the day, also because of weather-related broken rails, the railroad said. Service has since resumed, the rail road tweeted at 10:35 a.m.

Winds also knocked down a couple of trees, including one on Commack Road in Deer Park and another on Nichols Road in Nesconset, according to Suffolk County Police.

Low temperatures ranging from 4 degrees in Farmingdale to zero degrees in Montauk and Westhampton were recorded Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Islip, the mercury plunged to 3 degrees. The last time that happened was in January of 2019, weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said.

But the wind gusts will start to die down and temperatures will gradually increase to the high 20s by the afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures will climb back up to the 40s, the weather service said.

Warming centers open

Warming centers will be open this weekend across the Island, including at senior centers throughout the Town of Hempstead; Cantiague Park in Hicksville; Wantagh Park Community Center; Mitchel Field in Uniondale; the Clark Gilles Arena at the Dix Hills Ice Rink; the Town Hall Annex in North Babylon and the Riverhead Senior Center, town and county officials said.

In Suffolk County, the Office of Emergency Management will be operational over the weekend to respond to emergencies, officials said.

Anyone in need of shelter in Suffolk is encouraged to call 631-854-9100. In Nassau County, anyone in need of assistance can call 866-WARMBED.