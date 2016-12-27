Long Island weather: Daily record high tied at 62 degrees

Harking back to a year ago, a record daily high temperature — 62 degrees — was tied Tuesday at just past 1 p.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Last year’s record was set in a December that saw a whole string of 60-degree days.

While the temperature could have inched up a bit further, winds had already shifted to bring in cooler air, and the daily record was not broken, said Tim Morrin, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton, at just before 4 p.m.

That’s as the morning’s clouds and showers give way “to sunshine in the afternoon,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Overnight temperatures dip to the low 30s, with Wednesday bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s, according to the weather service.

And then, things get wet — and possibly a smidgen snowy for a brief time — starting Thursday mid-morning, with the day bringing an 80 percent chance for precipitation, the weather service said.

While details are yet to be pinned down, it was looking like Long Island could see precipitation start Thursday around 10 a.m. as rain with some snowflakes mixed in, Morrin said. For the most part, though, expect a “chilly rain” through the day, with half an inch to an inch in the forecast.

