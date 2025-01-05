Long Island weather: Colder than normal this week, but minimal snow

The cold snap continues for Long Island this week, with highs barely reaching 30 degrees, overnight temperatures in the teens, and "feels like" temperatures as low as the single digits.

But the Island will dodge any real impacts from a winter storm moving farther south, according to the National Weather Service. There's a 40% chance of light snow Monday, with a high of 31 degrees.

"It's very possible Long Island won't be getting snow at all," said Matthew Wunsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. The South Shore is more likely to see flurries than the North Shore, he said. Any snow is expected to be "very light," at most half an inch.

But the below-average cold is here. This week's temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, Wunsch said, with average highs for the area in January standing at closer to 40 degrees, with lows around 26.

Sunday will be clear with a high of 34 and wind chill values between 15 and 25, dropping to about 24 as clouds develop at night.

The low on Monday night will be 19 degrees, but north winds will bring wind chill values to 5 to 15 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny and windy, with a high near 31 and a northwest wind at 16 to 21 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs below freezing, at 31 degrees on Wednesday and 30 on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be a little warmer, with highs around 38. There's a 30% chance of snow Saturday.