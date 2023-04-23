Long Island weather: Rain, then mostly dry week ahead

Showers that began overnight will continue through Sunday afternoon before dry conditions return, with the next chance of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible before 11 a.m. Sunday. The high will hit the mid-60s, dipping to 44 at night under mostly cloudy skies

The average high in Islip for the day is 61 degrees, according to the weather service. So far, less than half an inch of rain had fallen in Islip with higher totals closer to New York City. At Kennedy Airport, 2.15 inches of rain fell overnight, according to the weather service.

The last time Long Island saw substantial rain was on April 1 when about a half inch fell in Islip.

The average amount of rain for that time period is three inches, according to the weather service.

Monday will be dry under partly sunny skies with a high around 60. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. The lows each night will dip into the mid 40s.

There is a 30% chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The high is predicted to be in the upper 50s for both days.