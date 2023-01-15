Long Island weather: MLK Day cold, windy and bright

The forecast for Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day calls for sunny and cold conditions with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service, but the mercury will be gradually going up this week.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the low 40s, but wind chill values will make it feel between 15 and 30, the weather service said. Clouds are likely to increase at night with a low near 28 and some northwest wind.

“It’s going to feel cold and it’s going to be breezy for tomorrow,” said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said of Monday. “Depending on location, eastern Long Island could feel around in the low 30s because of the winds being stronger.”

Temperatures should warm up for a cloudy Tuesday that has a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. The high for the day is in the mid-40s with some light wind. Tuesday night will also be cloudy with a low dipping to around 38.

Sunny skies return on Wednesday with a high in the low 50s but dipping at night to about 36 with some cloudy skies.

“Once we get to Thursday, we have a frontal system moving in … which will be providing us with more rain, but not snow” Ramsey said. “Looking like temperatures will be a little too warm for [snow].”

The chance of precipitation is 90% for Thursday with a high near 47. Rain will continue at night before 1 a.m. with a low in the mid-30s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 45. Friday night will see some clouds and a low of 31.

Saturday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies with a low near 32 are expected at night.

Sunday with have a 30 % chance of rain with some clouds and a high near 46.