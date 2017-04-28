Long Island weather: Saturday temps could hit low 80s

Friday may have reached at least 76 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, but Saturday could venture into the low 80s.

Such warm conditions would be coming with patchy fog starting in the early morning hours, with showers and thunderstorms also likely before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Long Island ocean waters until 2 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Cloudy skies are expected to clear gradually through the day.

Though much of Long Island may well see the low 80s on Saturday, the Twin Forks can expect to remain in the low 70s, the weather service said in its regional summary.

Sunday, then, heads down to the low 60s for high temperatures, with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for late night showers.