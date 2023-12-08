Long Island weather forecast: Warm, dry Saturday, but lots of rain, wind Sunday

Parts of Long Island could be hit with more than two inches of rain Sunday and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, even as unseasonably warm temperatures touch near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Upstate, the rain will transition to heavy, wet snow in areas such as the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Capital District and mid-Hudson region, state officials said.

The weekend on Long Island will begin warm and dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, David Stark, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Friday.

The warm weather continues Sunday, with temperatures potentially approaching the record of 61 degrees set on that date in 2015, officials said.

But by Sunday afternoon, a strong frontal system, approaching from the west, is expected to drop as much as 2½ inches of rain through the overnight hours before tapering off Monday morning, Stark said.

Coastal flooding is possible in communities along the Great South Bay, Jamaica Bay and New York Harbor, the weather service said.

Heavy winds, officials said, could also present a hazard.

Sustained winds of between 25 and 35 mph are expected Sunday afternoon, with gusts of up to 50 mph expected Sunday evening, especially along the coast and on the South Shore, Stark said.

Scattered tree limbs and power lines could be downed during the storm, the weather service said.

“There could be some isolated and scattered power outages. That can't be ruled out in wind like that,” Stark said. “So any type of loose decoration left outdoors definitely should be secured ahead of this wind.”

The weather service also warned that moderate flooding is possible with the Monday morning high tide for vulnerable communities along the western Great South Bay shoreline.

In addition, a potential 8- to 12-foot surf could cause widespread ocean beach flooding and scattered areas of dune base erosion, the weather service said.

New Yorkers should use extra caution when traveling in impacted areas, particularly when commuting on Monday, said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This weekend we are watching a major weather system bringing rain, snow and gusty winds that could cause some dangerous issues for New Yorkers, including flooding, dangerous travel, and power outages,” Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I have directed state agencies to monitor this weather system throughout its duration and be ready to respond to any requests for assistance.

Temperatures are forecast to drop Monday, with a high of 51 degrees and a low around 29. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny but cool, with highs in the mid-40s and lower evening temperatures.