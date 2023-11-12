Long Island weather forecast: Temperatures to drop below freezing

A freeze warning is in effect in some parts of Long Island starting Sunday night until Monday morning, as temperatures begin to dip to around 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Long Island’s forecast for Sunday evening includes clear skies, but temperatures will be in the lower 30s with some light winds.

Monday morning commuters in southern Nassau County should bundle up as a freezing warning — issued by the weather service during the growing season when temperatures are expected to drop below freezing over a large area — is expected to continue until 9 a.m.

“If you have any tender plants you want to protect from the cold, you got plenty of time to get them in right now,” weather service meteorologist Bill Goodman said Sunday.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 40s are expected for the rest of Monday morning with calm winds and sunny skies. Monday night, temperatures will drop to around 38 degrees.

Goodman said the cool temperature will fade and Long Islanders can expect a “slow warmup” as we go through the week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 53 and some wind, but temperatures will drop at night to the low 30s.

Wednesday’s forecast is identical to Tuesday, but with some clouds at night along with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Thursday begins with temperatures in the upper 50s and some sun, but at night, temperatures drop to around 43.

Friday is gearing up to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the lower 60s, but with a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. The percentage increases to 50% at night along with some clouds and a low near 49 degrees.

Rain continues into Saturday but is expected to stop on Sunday.