Long Island weather forecast: Warm, humid, possible thunderstorms

Parts of Long Island could see a chance of showers Saturday afternoon as scattered, severe thunderstorms could move over the region.

A warm front is expected to move over Long Island on Saturday, bringing warm and humid air, according to the National Weather Service. The front could bring isolated thunderstorms, which could turn severe with the potential for damaging wind and hail, and a remote chance of a tornado.

There is about a 50% chance of showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms over Nassau and western Suffolk counties. There is a marginal chance of showers for the South Fork and eastern Suffolk County, according to the weather service.

Storms could bring up to 1 inch of rain per hour, according to the forecast, but this is dependent on how quickly the warm front moves over the Northeast, including, New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The rest of the day is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s. The storms are possible after 3 p.m. into Saturday night.

Similar weather is forecast Sunday with humid conditions, temperatures inching into the upper 80s with another possibility of storms Sunday afternoon. The chance of showers decreases Sunday night.

Milder temperatures and a chance of showers return later in the week.