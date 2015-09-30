Long Island weather: Rain will continue, minor flooding possible

More wet weather is on the way.

Much-needed rain, some of it heavy, fell across Nassau and Suffolk counties Wednesday morning, and forecasters expect Long Island to be wet off and on through the weekend and maybe a bit longer.

The National Weather Service's Upton office said that over a 24-hour period, ending at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in most areas.

In Nassau, 2.16 inches fell in Lynbrook and 2.12 in Floral Park. Hardest hit in Suffolk were Rocky Point with 2 inches and Middle Island with 1.99 inches.

The weather service late Wednesday afternoon said that coastal flooding is expected late this week and it's likely to continue through the weekend.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday; a coastal flood watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman called for pockets of rain to continue Wednesday and cautioned there could be some localized flooding.

Hoffman said the rain will be off and on and said "another moderate to heavy batch" will rise up Friday.

Hurricane Joaquin, churning up waters in the southern Atlantic, is expected to push north and inland, and it's unclear how much rain it will deliver to Long Island.

The service said "it is possible that deep tropical moisture could be shunted" north and west of Long Island.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday is "highly uncertain and dependent on the future track of Joaquin," the service said.

Based on some models, the heaviest of rain right now pushes inland to Pennsylvania and north, into Maine and Canada.

Hoffman said Wednesday calls for daily highs in the mid-70s, with winds from the south between 7 and 17 mph and then shifting northwest later in the day.

Warm air lingers Wednesday and then is pushed away as cooler temperatures take over.

Hoffman said showers, cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s are in store for Thursday, along with winds from the north-northeast at 15 to 25 mph.