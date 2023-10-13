Long Island weather forecast: Rain likely

Long Island may see a washout weekend with the skies clouding up Friday night and the rain coming down Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon said the chance of precipitation was 60% on Saturday with the rain falling mainly after 2 p.m. The high temperature for the day should be about 58 degrees with a northwest wind of 5 to 7 mph.

The chance of precipitation bumps up to 80% for Saturday night with the thermometer expected to drop to about 48 degrees.

The weather service's area forecast Friday afternoon said: "High pressure will begin to retreat away from the region tonight. Low pressure will push offshore of the Mid-Atlantic coast to our south Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing a period of rain to the area."

There is 60% chance of rain Sunday but mainly before 8 a.m. before clouds clear and the sun emerges. A high temperature should be about 6 degrees.

The weather service said rain might return for the start of the new workweek with Monday having a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. The high temperature Tuesday should be about 61 degrees.

Tuesday has a 50% chance of precipitation but Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should all be rain-free.