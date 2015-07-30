Line of thunderstorms moves through Long Island during evening commute

A line of thunderstorms -- some producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning -- moved through Long Island during the Thursday evening commute.

A flood advisory was in effect through 7 p.m. for western Suffolk.

Shortly before 6 p.m., radar "indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms," the weather service said. "Rainfall rates of 1 to 11/2 inches per hour have been detected by radar."

Delays on flight arrivals at Kennedy Airport were averaging more than two hours, and close to two hours at LaGuardia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Departures were also affected and the FAA advised travelers to check with their airlines.

By Friday, cooler, drier air ushers in a superb weather weekend, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daily highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies; there's a slight chance of rain Saturday night and again Sunday night.

But most of Sunday should have sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid-80s.

"We're looking at a gorgeous summer weekend," Hammer said. "It will still be hot, but much less humid, at least, with mostly sunny skies."

With Gary Dymski