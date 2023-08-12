Long Island weather forecast: Thunderstorms, strong winds could hit later today

Scattered thunderstorms packing powerful winds — potentially severe if not damaging — could strike parts of Nassau and western Suffolk Saturday evening, forecasters said.

With Long Island firmly in summer mode, the chance of showers is expected to grow through Saturday, with the worst of it hitting between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., said meteorologist Joe Pollina of the National Weather Service.

Most of the Island is expected to see some rainy weather, but the brunt of the storms could bring winds of 60 mph or better and hail the size of a quarter, he said.

Pollina cautioned that flash flooding could occur in some areas but emphasized that some places may see no rain at all, and that the weather service is monitoring the forecast for any changes.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Saturday saying that she's directed all state agencies to be on "high alert" for severe weather, "particularly in the Southern Tier and parts of the Western Hudson Valley."

"This could lead to significant thunderstorms, flash flooding, high winds, power loss and potentially even tornadoes," she said. "The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is tracking these storms closely and utility crews are standing by to address any power outages."

Daytime temperatures will reach a high near 84 degrees Saturday, with nighttime temperatures dipping to around 70 degrees, Pollina said.

Showers could linger into Sunday morning, but the Island is expected to dry out by the late morning, making it another fine summer day, with highs near 86 degrees, cooling to about 69 degrees Sunday night, he said.

The workweek begins with dry weather and light winds Monday, with temperatures rising to 83 degrees, Pollina said.

Monday night could bring showers that could impact the evening rush hour, but they may kick in after that time, he said.

The showers could dampen Tuesday's morning commute, but they might end before then, he said. The high is expected to hit 82 degrees.

There's a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening before 8, according to the weather service. The low temperature will be about 68 degrees at night, forecasters said.

Wednesday is expected to feature summer in its finest form, with sunny, dry weather and moderate heat of about 82 degrees in the daytime and a low around 67 at night, forecasters said.