Sunny with a high of 50 Monday before rain expected Tuesday, NWS says

Monday’s sun starts a bit of an off-on weather pattern. Rain arrives Tuesday and lasts into Wednesday. Then, Thursday is just a sunny interlude before possibly a soggy Friday.

At least both Saturday and Sunday should be partly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

And temperatures over the next week will start out strikingly mild: Monday’s daytime high of 50 will be topped by Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s 58 – as much as 10 degrees above average.

Thermometers then slide into the upper 40s for the rest of the next seven days.

Nights also will be warmer than usual, with 48 predicted on Monday night – and 53 on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday night, temperatures begin descending from the upper 40s to near freezing.

Monday's fine weather derives from a high pressure system, whose falling air keeps vapors from condensing.

That pattern, “directly over the area this morning providing clear skies and seasonable temperatures,” the service said, will slide off to the northeast by nightfall.

Clouds “should start to lower and thicken,” and some patches of fog could arise before midnight, it said.

They are the result of what it calls “an extensive frontal system,” whose path up from the southwest includes the New York metropolitan area, the experts said.

There is only a slight chance any showers arrive during Tuesday morning; the focus should be after 1 p.m when the odds are 70%.

As much as 3/4s of an inch may fall – probably from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday, the weather service said.

“Lighter and more intermittent rain (will) follow for much of the day on Wednesday and Wednesday evening,” it said.

Another high pressure system clears the way for sunshine on Thursday – but then heads off to northeast Canada.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Friday, as a shortwave trough — a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that can raise air in front of it — will spring out of the Central Plains and arrive in the New York region sometime this weekend.

Right now, forecasting models are clashing, the weather service said, so there is only a “slight chance” Saturday and Sunday also may be damp.