Long Island weather: Wind advisory in effect, minor flooding possible

Friday will be rainy and windy, but also warm, with the daytime high reaching 49 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and fierce winds gusting to 50 mph will start diminishing by nightfall, clearing the skies from Saturday through Wednesday — ahead of a possible snowstorm on Thursday.

As much as ¾" of rain could fall on Friday. And minor flooding is possible during the afternoon high tide along the coasts of Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Westchester and coastal Connecticut.

A wind advisory will be in effect on Long Island through 4 p.m. Friday.

Though Long Island and New York City have been spared the snowflakes, the storm on Friday is expected to blanket hilly sections of the northern and western sections of the tri-state area with as much as 10 inches of snow — and as much as two inches of a slushy mix in “the highest terrain of Rockland, Putnam and Northern Fairfield,” the weather service said.

Friday’s predicted nighttime low of 33 degrees will be the warmest night over the next seven days by five to 10 degrees.

The days should remain mild, with highs topping out in the low 40s, the forecasters said.

Another storm coming?

With Friday's storm, the weather service predicts “deepening low surface pressure will track east/south east, just south of Long Island today and then up the New England coast this evening.”

And that system will interact with the one spreading east from the upper Mississippi Valley, reaching the Great Lakes by Saturday, the weather service said.

As its Storm Prediction Center explained, “broadly cyclonic mid/upper-level flow will encompass the eastern two-thirds of the continental United States.”

Saturday should see the New York metro area drying out, as that coastal storm bedevils New England, and then the Canadian Maritimes.

While sunshine is expected, the weather service did note that, “Scattered broken afternoon cloud cover is likely in the cyclonic flow.”

The sun-delivering high pressure system building into the area by Monday will start departing to the northeast Tuesday night.

And then, another storm may “settle” across southern Canada and the northern United States. Said the weather service: “This system has potential to amplify as it reaches the Eastern Seaboard later in the week.”