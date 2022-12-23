PSEG LI outages in the thousands as storm brings rain, high winds

More than 10,000 PSEG Long Island customers were without power early Friday morning, as a winter storm brought rain and high winds to the area.

The rain should start tapering off by the afternoon, but a wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected.

"Widespread moderate to locally major flooding" is likely during the Friday morning high tide, especially along Jamaica Bay, the West Great South Bay and the North Fork, the weather service said.

And then bitter cold, coupled with winds gusting to 60 mph, will create wind chills of -10 to zero beginning Friday night and lasting through Saturday’s Christmas Eve Day.

“Scattered” patches of black ice could send cars skidding, especially on high ground including bridges, from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

“An immense winter storm that has brought a frigid blast to much of the continental United States along with impactful winter precipitation will persist in tracking across the eastern U.S. today,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

“As of early Friday morning, over 240 million people within the United States are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory,” it said, adding this was one of the “greatest extents” of these alerts ever issued.

Airlines had cancelled 5,423 flights around the nation before daybreak, and 799 were delayed, according to the FlightAware web site.

At LaGuardia Airport, 31% of its flights were cancelled and 5% delayed. Cancellations and delays were less than 6% at JFK Airport.

At least both Saturday’s Christmas Eve Day, with an official daytime high of 21degrees, and Sunday’s Christmas, with a daytime high of 27, will be sunny.