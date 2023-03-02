Long Island weather: Rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding possible this weekend

After a balmy day with highs in the 50s on Thursday, moderate to heavy rain, coastal flooding and gusty winds are possible from Friday night to Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Fog and light drizzle Thursday should vanish by mid-morning.

Then Friday’s odds of rain are 30% after 1 p.m., and those chances spike to 100% that night, as the New York metropolitan area is trapped between two weather patterns, the weather service said.

“Coastal areas including the New York City metro, Long Island and coastal Connecticut will see predominately rain,” the weather service said.

“We are still looking at a wintry mix from interior northeast New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, east through southern Connecticut,” it added.

But how a shortwave, a disturbance in the upper atmosphere that can trigger thunderstorms, interacts with another rain-creator that forms off the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday night — which should veer east, south of Long Island — will determine whether any snow or just cold rain falls.

“The development of this secondary low will be key,” the weather service said.

If it reaches Long Island, the weather service said, “warmer air both aloft and at the surface would change precipitation to mostly rain even inland."

Alternatively, if that low pressure system stays to the south, the weather service said, “colder air may hold on longer across the interior with a bit more potential for snow.”

As much as 1 to 1¼ inches of rain may fall, and it might be heavy in some spots. Winds could kick up to 40 mph, especially along the coast.

"Minor nuisance flooding is the main concern with this rainfall,” the weather service said.

Any downpours should clear by early Saturday afternoon, when the daytime high will hit 46 degrees, setting the range for the next several days.

At night, thermometers will hover around freezing.

Sky-clearing high pressure then arrives from the west, starting Monday off with sunshine.

There is a chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday morning and once again, the coast may only see rain, but a mix of rain and snow may fall inland.



