Long Island weather: Sunny with highs near 50 degrees

Friday's weather should be mild, with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

"Another clear and dry day is expected for the area on Friday with much less wind," the weather service said.

But then the rain and high winds will return Saturday, the weather service said.

"Look for a quick shot of moderate rain just preceding the front for mainly the mid-morning to mid-afternoon...Showers may linger as late as the late afternoon across easternmost sections," the weather service said.

Wind gusts up to 38 mph are possible. Highs on Saturday should be in the upper 50s.

Sunday and Monday, meanwhile, should be sunny, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

More rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs are expected to be in mid- to upper 50s.

And then the sunshine returns on Thursday, when temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-40s.