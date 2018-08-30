Long Island weather: Temperatures and humidity to go down Friday

Friday is bringing a big switch for Long Islanders, weather-wise.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-70s — that’s 15 degrees or so cooler than what’s been experienced for the past few days at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Humidity also will be lessening, forecasters say.

That's after Wednesday delivered the most humid day of the year at the Ronkonkoma airport, as signified by the day’s average dew point temperature of 75.4 degrees, according to calculations from the Northeast Regional Climate Center. The dew point is a measure of how much moisture is in the air — the higher the value, the more moisture is present.

Showers are possible Friday, with the best chances in the morning, said Faye Morrone, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

The weekend is also looking at “a threat of wet weather,” but “most of it will be dry,” said Rich Hoffman, a News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Saturday, the first day of the long Labor Day weekend, is expected to bring conditions similar to Friday's — highs in the mid-70s, cloudy skies, and chances of showers.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be a few degrees warmer, as humidity starts creeping back, Morrone said. Once again, look for chances of showers.

Then Monday could be seeing mostly sunny skies, as temperatures — and humidity — are on the rise.