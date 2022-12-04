Long Island forecast: A sunny, chilly Monday, then milder temps with rain

Seasonable December temperatures start the week, mixed with some warmer rainy days midweek, and then another dip by week's end, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast includes sunny skies with a high in the upper 40s and calm winds in the afternoon. The temperature drops at night to around 38 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

The chance of precipitation is 80% on Tuesday with warmer temperatures and rain mainly before 1 p.m. and then returning at night. The high will be near 57 with possible rain amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Temperatures stay mild, with a low near 50 overnight and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of rain is 90% on Tuesday night.

“Temperatures through the week will probably be near to above normal for the most part,” said meteorologist Bill Goodman. “The average high temperature for Islip this time of year is in the upper 40s, so most of the days are pretty close to seasonable.”

Rain trickles into Wednesday with an 80% chance of precipitation, but mainly before 2 p.m. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 50s. The night’s forecast includes a 40% chance of rain mainly before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The nighttime low will be around 44.

Conditions dry up for a partly sunny Thursday with a high near 53. Temperatures dip to about 37 at night with mostly cloudy skies.

Wet conditions return on Friday with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 47. Rain follows into the night a low in the mid-30s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a 30% chance of rain with some sun and a high around 45. The showers are likely to stop evening, but with a nighttime low in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 48, the weather service said.



