Long Island weather: After the rains, expect nice weekend

Those yearning for an umbrella-free stretch following the latest round of rain need look no further than the coming weekend.

After a workweek that brought bouts of heavy rain and some flooding, we’re looking at a “great weekend for outdoor events . . . enjoy,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Saturday and Sunday were expected to feature sunny skies, with temperatures heading up to the low 70s, the National Weather Service said, with 69 degrees considered the normal high for those days at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

While September will be ending on a dry note, as of day-end Thursday, the airport was recording .9 inches above normal precipitation for that time frame. Tuesday brought 1.29 inches there, as other areas of the Island were deluged with as much as 4 inches or so. As for temperatures, the airport was averaging 4.6 degrees above normal.

Heading into October, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be continuing the trend for slightly warmer than normal temperatures. As of the Friday morning forecast, those days were expected to warm up to the low to mid-70s, cooler on the East End.