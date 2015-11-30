Long Island weather: Highs in upper 40s

An incoming warm front will end Long Island's stretch of mostly cool, dry conditions, the National Weather Service said Monday.

While the start of the workweek looks to be a mix of sunshine and clouds for Nassau and Suffolk counties, the service's Upton office said rain is in the picture, perhaps as early as Tuesday morning.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Monday will feature increasing clouds and chilly temperatures, with highs in the mid 40s.

The service calls for a breezy east wind, up to 14 mph.

Then the warm front slides in, replacing a high-pressure system, and it becomes "mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers toward morning," Hoffman said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The best chance for rain "will be in the afternoon," Hoffman said. Daily highs Tuesday range in the low 50s.

The service said there's a 50 percent chance for rain as early as 1 a.m. Tuesday, then an 80 percent chance of rain during the daytime hours.

Hoffman said the rain will linger from Tuesday into late Wednesday, with rainfall totals in that span reaching between three-quarters of an inch and 1 1/4 inches.