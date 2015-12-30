Long Island weather: Highs near 50 degrees, more rain

Wednesday afternoon brings a slight chance for patchy fog and drizzle, with rain — amounting to a quarter of an inch or less — likely to start around 8 to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

As of around 2 p.m. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was registering a temperature of 43 degrees, with an expectation for a high of 45, lower than the 50 degrees that was originally anticipated.

Drier air returns on Thursday, which closes the door on 2015, with mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and highs of around 50. Midnight temperatures at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Time’s Square is forecast to be 39 degrees, feeling more like 33 thanks to wind chill, the weather service said.

That’s a far-cry from the warmest celebrations of 1965 and 1972, which both saw a balmy 58 degrees. Then again, 1917’s revelers were facing a temperature of 1 degree, make that minus 18, given the wind chill, the weather service said.

The New Year starts on Friday, with mostly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds, and highs dipping down to around 43 degrees, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Saturday and Sunday then bring mostly sunny skies, he said, and highs near 42.