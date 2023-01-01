Long Island forecast: A sunny and mild start to 2023

New Year’s Day on Long Island will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the low 50s.

The relatively mild weather will continue through at least Thursday with showers and patchy fog starting Monday night and lasting until late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Our Christmas was spent well-below average for temperatures, but we rounded out the new year with well above average temperatures,” the weather service said in a social media post. “Warmer weather will stick around until another cool-down on Thursday.”

Sunday's high will hit about 52 degrees. The normal high for Jan. 1 in Islip is 41. The low Sunday night will dip to about 38.

Monday starts out with partly sunny skies and a high of 52, according to the weather service. The low Monday night will drop to about 39.

Tuesday could bring the year’s first rain with a 30% chance of precipitation after 8 a.m., the weather service said. The high Tuesday is forecast for 54. Showers are likely Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday when the day’s high will hit 60, the weather service said.

After Wednesday night's low drops to 42, Thursday looks drier but cooler on a mostly cloudy day with the high in the mid-40s and a low at night about 28. More clouds are in store for Friday when the high is expected to be in the upper 30s, dropping to 27 overnight. Then Saturday kicks off the weekend with some sun and a high around 40.