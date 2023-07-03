Long Island weather: Threat of rain looms for Monday evening, July Fourth celebrations

Showers and thunderstorms could dampen Long Islanders’ outdoor plans on Independence Day, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

After a partly sunny, warm day, the weather service put the chance of precipitation for Tuesday evening at 60%, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch or more of rain possible, mainly after 5 p.m. Some of the thunderstorms could bring strong wind gusts.

But there's good news, said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist at the weather service's Upton office: the weather should clear by later Tuesday night. "Anyone who's going to be popping off fireworks right around the time the sun sets may still have some storms, but anyone who waits until later will probably be in the clear as the storms begin to die down," he said. Because some of those storms will weaken as the day's heat dissipates, "the later it is, the better," Ramsey said.

A 40% chance of thunderstorms was also forecast for overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Dangerous rip currents are still possible through Tuesday evening off the South Shore of Long Island, in both Nassau and Suffolk. Going into the surf is not recommended, the weather service said.

The weather service's 7-day forecast calls for a high of 83 and a low of 69 on Independence Day. For the rest of the week, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s, dipping to the high 60s overnight.