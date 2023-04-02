Long Island forecast: Sunny, then rain possible midweek

Sunny, breezy early spring weather is in the Long Island forecast Sunday and Monday before clouds roll in with a 50% chance of rain by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Sunday will top out about 50 degrees, dropping to 33 at night. Gusts as high as 31 mph are forecast.

Monday continues the sunshine trend with highs in the mid-50s. At night, the temperature will drop to 46. Tuesday's high will climb into the mid-60s with partly sunny skies. Clouds roll in at night with a low of 48.

By Wednesday morning, there's a 50% chance of showers under cloudy skies that will continue throughout the day. The high Wednesday will top out at 60. There's a 40% chance of showers Wednesday night with a low of 51.