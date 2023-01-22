Long Island forecast: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow mix

The Long Island forecast calls for typical gray winter skies this week with a chance of snow for Wednesday morning.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of rain with high temperatures in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service. Then Sunday night will be rainy with gusty winds.

Monday will likely start out rainy with up to 25 mph wind gusts during the day, according to the weather service. The day’s high will be in the lower 40s. Monday night starts off cloudy, but gradually becomes clear with the low falling to the upper 20s.

Tuesday looks sunny but windy with high in the mid-40s.

Wednesday brings a chance of snow mainly before 1 p.m. That is expected to change to rain and snow and then rain in the afternoon. The day’s high temperature will be about 40, according to the weather service.

Thursday is predicted to be cloudy with the high just under 50. Friday will also be cloudy, but colder, with a high about 38 degrees.

The Saturday forecast calls for a somewhat mild start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 40s.