Long Island weather: Relief from heat with temperatures in 70s

Labor Day weekend, unofficially marking the end of summer, may not be exactly what Long Islanders would hope for, but it will bring relief from the week’s stretch of hot, stifling weather, forecasters said.

Saturday is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies in most locations, warming up to the mid- to upper 70s, which is right around or a few degrees below the normal high for the day — 78 degrees — at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

While summer officially wraps up later in September for most people, meteorologists say "hello" to autumn on Saturday, the first day of the month. That’s because meteorological summer runs from June through August.

“Conditions should be rain-free most of the time” this weekend, the National Weather Service said, but slight chances of showers and a thunderstorm do enter the picture Sunday. Any precipitation that does pop up is expected to be “isolated and scattered,” said Jay Engle, weather service meteorologist.

Temperatures Sunday will warm up to around 80 degrees, as humidity starts creeping back into the picture. Then, “warm and humid weather returns Monday into next week," said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Labor Day should have mostly sunny skies and highs in mid-80s, which is well above normal.

Hoffman's advice? "Enjoy the beach and have a good BBQ."