Long Island weather: Coastal flood advisory in effect, chance of snow later in the week

It looks like Long Islanders are in for an erratic week of weather, with forecasters at the National Weather Service calling for rain — and, potential minor flooding in Nassau, Queens and Brooklyn — Monday, followed by sunny skies Tuesday and possible snow Wednesday, before brisk winds move into the area Thursday.

Forecasters said there is a 90% chance of rain Monday and said a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for South Shore communities in Nassau, Brooklyn and Queens.

The weather service said minor flooding is expected in "more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline," adding: "Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding."

A small craft advisory also is in effect Monday for all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound and all South Shore bays, as well as the Atlantic Ocean.

Those advisories will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

While brisk overnight winds with gusts of up to 30 mph are expected to push the latest storm system out of our area, bringing sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s Tuesday, forecasters said any respite will be brief. That's because there's a likely chance of snow — in some areas, as high as a 90% chance — Wednesday, though any accumulations figure to be less than an inch before that snow turns to rain late in the day.

The chance for precipitation Wednesday evening is 100%, the weather service said, followed by cloudy, breezy weather Thursday.

Overnight temperatures Thursday into Friday are expected to fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

The good news is daytime temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the 40s.