Light snow possible for some parts of Long Island Monday, NWS says

There's a chance residents in some areas of Long Island could wake to snow flurries Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service is predicting a 50% chance of precipitation before 9 a.m. Monday — with a 30-50% chance, depending on location, of that precipitation being light snow or a mix of rain and snow. The chance of even trace snow is higher on the East End than it is in western Suffolk and Nassau, according to the weather service.

On Sunday, the weather service had the chance for precipitation at about 60% — and was predicting less than a half-inch of any snow accumulation in areas.

Forecasters are calling for a high temperature of about 44 degrees in Nassau, with cooler temperatures predicted for the East End, where a high of about 40 degrees is expected.

The weather week figures to improve Monday afternoon and through Wednesday before cloudy skies and rain return Thursday, the weather service said.

Expect daytime temperatures in the low 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, before breaking back into the low 50s Thursday. However, the weather service is calling for rain Thursday night into Friday with overcast skies. The chance of rain is 70-80%, the weather service said.

The good news is there figures to be plenty of sunshine next weekend, with daytime temperatures in the low 40s both Saturday and Sunday.