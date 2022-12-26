National Weather Service: Expect 30-degree temperatures Monday but with wind chills

It's frigid outside early Monday morning, with temperatures across Long Island hovering right around 20 degrees — and a wind chill feel of a bone-chilling 10 degrees.

The good news is the National Weather Service is predicting that by week's end — and, that would be year's end, as well — temperatures across Nassau, Suffolk and New York City will be back into the 50s. The bad news? There's a good chance for rain both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

As for Monday, expect a high of about 31 degrees, the weather service said.

There figures to be a steady west wind of about 10-13 mph, with wind chill temperatures remaining as low as 10 degrees in some places — though the weather service said it will feel more like 20 degrees in others.

Daytime temperatures are expected to steadily climb throughout the week, with a high of 36 degrees Tuesday and 44 expected Wednesday, then climbing through the mid-40s both Thursday and Friday before we move into the low-to-mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

There is a small craft advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Monday for all South Shore ocean waters from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, the weather service said.

The advisory for ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet expired at 6 a.m.