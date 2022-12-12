Light snow and temperatures near freezing Monday, NWS says

Well, 'tis the season.

Winter weather season, that is, and two weeks into December the weather's here to remind Long Island what's in store with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark — and light snow, a trend that, in many areas, began Sunday night and figures to continue before the sun has a chance to break through later Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The good news is we will get a bunch of sunshine Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The bad news is we'll be hard-pressed to crack 40 degrees.

And there's rain on the horizon for Thursday and Friday.

The humidity is at 88% with light winds.

In a special weather statement for Suffolk County, the weather service said "any lingering snow will come to an end" Monday, but warned drivers especially of hazardous travel and road conditions.

For all Long Islanders, expect conditions that could cause icing and lead to accidents.

"Be alert and exercise extra caution this morning," the wearther service said.

A small craft advisory for all ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point remains in effect through to 6 a.m. Tuesday.