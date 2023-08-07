Long Island weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, flooding, even tornado possible Monday, NWS says

Long Islanders are in for a wet, wild start to the week, with showers, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, area flooding and even a "brief tornado" possible Monday and the rain expected to continue Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In an early morning hazardous weather statement for Nassau, Suffolk and New York City, the weather service said: “Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through early Tuesday may result in isolated to scattered flash flooding ... Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon into tonight. Damaging winds will be the main threat.”

The weather service said a “brief tornado” might also be possible.

The weather service also said life-threatening rip currents are “likely” at all South Shore ocean beaches from Brooklyn to Montauk on Monday, while a small craft advisory also will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

And on the North Shore, all mariners operating on Long Island Sound are being warned by the weather service and the U.S. Coast Guard of debris fields consisting “mainly of logs” that can cause hazards for boaters, swimmers and watercraft operators. “Boaters should exercise caution,” the weather service said.

As for the small craft advisory, the weather service said conditions hazardous to operating smaller vessels, as well as conditions hazardous to inexperienced mariners, will exist from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Montauk — with seas of 3 to 6 feet and wind gusts of up to 30 knots, or about 34.5 mph, possible.

The rip current warning will remain in effect through Monday night, with the weather service statement advising: “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

The highest risk of rip currents will be in late afternoon into the evening, the weather service said.

Forecasters said Long Island should get sunshine Wednesday, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-80s. Thursday should be similar.

However, rain is expected to return again Thursday night, with a chance of showers possible Friday.