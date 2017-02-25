Long Island weather: Morning fog to be followed by rainstorms

With Saturday morning’s heavy fog having faded, a cold front sweeping Long Island is expected to bring rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours, the National Weather Service said.

The rain will most likely begin after 5 p.m., said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Upton bureau. The rain, heavy at times, is expected to last until 9 p.m. and drop about a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Winds will be “pretty gusty,” up to 40 mph, she said.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of a little sunshine peeking through, said Matt Hammer, meteorologist with News 12 Long Island.

“As we head into the afternoon, it’ll be mostly dry until the bigger issue — the cold front — sets in,” he said.

“The cold front will cross through the overnight — it won’t last until tomorrow,” Buccola said Saturday. “Behind the front we have a much more seasonable air mass.”

Temperatures the past few days have soared past the 60-degree mark — well above the normal high of 42 for this time of year, Buccola said.

While Saturday’s temperatures will again be in the 60s, the mercury will dip after the rainstorms and will be in 30s overnight and go into the 40s on Sunday, with dry but windy conditions, Buccola said.

The weather Sunday will be cooler with more winterlike air, Hammer said.

“Basically what it should feel like this time of year,” Hammer said.

Temperatures on Monday will rise again to the 50s with partly sunny skies, Hammer said. A few scattered showers are expected midweek with highs in the low 50s, before the weather cools down a bit again Thursday. Seasonal temperatures will return for Friday, back into the lower 40s.

No major storms nor snow is expected for this week, Hammer said.