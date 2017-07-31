Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, dry on Tuesday

The sunny skies and warm temperatures of Monday will likely return Tuesday, said forecasters, who predict a high of 86 degrees for the day.

“It’ll be another mostly sunny day,” said Bill Goodman of the National Weather Service in Upton, adding that it should also be a dry day. “We have only a slight chance for an isolated storm north and west of Long Island.”

Goodman said the high temperature recorded at Islip was 86 degrees on Monday, the same high mark expected on Tuesday.

Tuesday begins with some patchy fog, but it will give way to clearer skies and also feature light winds in the afternoon, and temperatures will drop to the high 60s and low 70s in the evening, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures for the week will have a high in the low to mid-80s and nighttime lows will be about 70, the weather service said.

For Wednesday, sunny skies are in the forecast, but there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

The high temperature that day will be about 83 degrees.