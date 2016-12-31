Long Island weather: New Year’s Eve windy, shower possible

Long Islanders can expect a breezy end to 2016 as gusts could hit 35 mph overnight, the National Weather Service said.

The low for New Year’s Eve will be 39 degrees with a 20 percent chance of a brief shower after 9 p.m., said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist in Upton. If it rains, the shower will be very light and fast.

But revelers will find themselves in a “breezy evening” with 20 mph winds and stronger gusts.

Sunday will bring sunny skies and calmer winds, Morrin said. The high temperature will be 46 degrees — about seven degrees above normal.

“It could be a lot worse this time of year,” he said.

Next week ushers in wetter weather, with rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday, meteorologists said. Monday’s highs are expected in the low 40s, and Tuesday will see unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s.

With Stefanie Dazio