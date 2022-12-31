Long Island weather: Rainy, mild New Year's Eve

It will be a soggy New Year's Eve, with afternoon rain on Saturday expected to continue until at least midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A warm front to the north is bringing in wet weather and foggy patches Saturday, according to meteorologist Bryan Ramsey. But the good news is temperatures will hover in the low 50s, above normal for this time of year. The night low will be 49 degrees.

“It is expected today to be pretty wet, up even until right around midnight tonight so anyone out celebrating will certainly need to prepare for the rain. But we’re not talking heavy downpours, more like moderate to light rain,” Ramsey said.

The Long Island region is expected to see total rainfall amounts of ¼ to ½ inch before tapering off by New Year’s Day.

The next several days will also feature mild temperatures.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37. Monday will feature partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees. There will be increasing clouds at night and a low of around 41.

A cloudy Tuesday will reach a high of 55 degrees and turn wet by the evening with increasing clouds. The evening low will be 46 degrees.

Showers are likely to continue Wednesday after 1 p.m. with a high of 56 degrees. Night temperatures on Wednesday will drop to 44.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees before dropping to 35 at night. Sunny skies are expected on Friday with a high near 53 degrees.