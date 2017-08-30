Long Island weather: August ends warmer, then cool, damp days

It looks like August will be ending on a higher note, temperature wise, with Thursday forecast to head up to the low 80s, meteorologists say. That’s following a string of days mostly in the 70s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies with a slight chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, said the National Weather Service, which has also indicated a high rip current risk at ocean beaches from 8 pm Wednesday to 8 pm Thursday.

But then a flow from Canada is expected to usher in “a chilly air mass,” — chilly at least for this time of year — said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton. That means Friday, with sunny skies, is expected to warm up only to around 69 degrees, with Saturday and Sunday looking at highs in the low to mid 70s.

As the weekend begins, forecasters “will be watching an area of moisture, the remnants of Harvey, head this way from the Ohio Valley,” according to the weather service’s regional summary. “The leftover disturbance will cause periods of rain from Saturday through Sunday morning.”

In all, half an inch of rain is possible, Morrin said, with the potential, too, for a period of some heavy precipitation, depending on how conditions set up. Still, he said, this system “bears no resemblance” to the once powerful Harvey, which pummeled the Gulf Coast with more than 50 inches of rain.

Monday, Labor Day, then looks to be mostly sunny and dry, and brings another shot at hitting 80 degrees.