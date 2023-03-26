Long Island forecast: Sun, spring rain, chilly nights

Expect seasonable early spring weather on Long Island this week with high temperatures in the low 50s and some showers mixed in.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s warmer than the average of 51 degrees for this day in Islip, according to the weather service. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 38, the weather service said.

Rain is likely Monday, mainly in the afternoon and throughout the night. The day’s high is predicted to be in the lower 50s, dipping to 35 at night.

The middle of the week looks dry beginning with Tuesday when the high is expected to be about 51 degrees, dipping overnight to 34.

Both Wednesday and Thursday look sunny with highs in the lower 50s, dropping to the mid 30s overnight. Then Friday brings a chance of showers with a high in the mid-50s.