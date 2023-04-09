Long Island weather: A sunny week with a high near 80 by Friday

Sunny and dry weather is in the Long Island forecast this week with some summerlike days on the way.

Easter Sunday looks to be the coldest day of the week with a high in the lower 50s, according to the National Weather Service. The Sunday night forecast calls for clear skies and a low of 37 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the upper 50s, dipping to 43 overnight with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

The days will get warmer for the rest of the workweek with the high in the mid-60s on a partly sunny Tuesday. Then the highs Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be about 72 degrees, according to the weather service, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Then the beach will beckon Friday when the temperature is expected to near 80. That’s much higher than the normal temperature of 58 in Islip. At night, the temperature will drop to about 55.