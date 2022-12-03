Long Island weather: Rainy and windy, with highs in the upper 50s

Have those umbrellas ready: Saturday showers will make way for a sunny Sunday and Monday, but rain will return by Tuesday and likely Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A windy and gloomy Saturday will hit a high of 58 degrees, and precipitation amounts are likely between a half and three quarters of an inch for the day. December high temperature averages are 44.4 degrees.

Wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph, forecasters say.

“Today the weather is starting out a whole lot warmer than yesterday. Over the last 24 hours our high temperature is right now. Very warm out there with all that cloud cover and that warm moisture coming in,” said Bryan Ramsey, a weather service meteorologist.

Clouds are expected to clear by the evening as the temperature drops to 32 degrees.

Sunday will be clear and dry but chillier — close to seasonable weather for this time of year — with a high near 42 degrees. Evening lows will be 31 degrees.

There will be more sunshine on Monday, with a high near 51 degrees.

Rain is likely Tuesday, with an 80% chance, and the high temperature will be 57, which will drop to 47 at night, forecasters say. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday, with day temperatures at 56 degrees dropping to 43 at night.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 54 degrees, but there’s a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Friday will be mostly clear with a high near 47 degrees.