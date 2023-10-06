NWS: Cloudy, damp Friday, heavy rain Saturday, then cooler temps arrive Sunday 

Fog, mist, overcast skies, cooling temperatures and two days of rain.

Yup, a little late to the game, but seems like October weather has finally arrived.

After days of unseasonably hot — and, wonderful — weather, the National Weather Service said Long Islanders should see rain Friday, with isolated showers during the day, a 70% chance of rain overnight and an 80% chance of heavy rain on Saturday as Hurricane Phillipe brushes by Long Island.

"This frontal system will drag a cold front through the area Saturday into Saturday night while Post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe tracks north, about 250 to 300 nm east of Montauk Point on Saturday. The post tropical low pressure tracks into northern New England and southeastern Canada Saturday night," the National Weather Service said in a Friday advisory.

Saturday is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rain most of the day, with gusty winds Saturday night. But less than inch of rain is expected, with possibly more during thunderstorms. Still, that's nowhere near the downpours that fell on Long Island last week, when about nine inches in Valley Stream led to severe street flooding that damaged several businesses there and elsewhere in the region.

The heavier rain activity is forecast for Nassau and points west, the weather service said.

For those areas that do see big downpours, the weather service warned: "Due to saturated soil conditions and high streamflows in the area, this will present a threat for isolated and scattered instances of flash flooding."

Then, clearing skies Sunday figure to bring fast-dropping mercury, as the daytime temperatures plummet from the recent record-setting 80s to a high of just 62 degrees. And overnight lows? Try into the low 50s and maybe even just the high 40s.

Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a release earlier Friday advising state residents to be aware of the Saturday rain, urging "extreme caution when traveling,"

The New York City Emergency Management Department also put out an advisory saying New Yorkers should prepare for the rain and storms but adding: "Major, widespread impacts are not anticipated."

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all South Shore ocean waters from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point — in place from 6 p.m. Friday through to 8 p.m. Sunday. "Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions," the weather service warned in a statement.