Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40s

It will be a chilly weekend with showers on Sunday possibly mixing with some flurries Monday morning — but they're not expected to impact the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees, but eastern parts of the region near Montauk will see overcast skies that may spread further west. Evening temperatures will fall to 33 degrees.

A coastal flood statement will be in effect through noon Saturday for southern Nassau.

"Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline" is possible, the weather service said.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain after 5 p.m. Highs during the day will be around 44 degrees, and temperatures at night will remain above freezing, at roughly 34 degrees.

The precipitation is expected to mingle with some light snow after 5 a.m. Monday until about 8 a.m. but the snow is not expected to stick, according to weather service meteorologist James Connolly.

Monday will then turn sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a 50% chance of rain. Evening lows will be 26 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a night low of 24.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies with a high of about 40 degrees and a low of 29 at night.

There’s a 40% chance of precipitation Thursday with the possibility of snow and rain mixing again. It will be mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be around 45 degrees, dropping down to around 35 at night.

There is also a 50% likelihood of more rain on Friday with temperatures hitting a high of 44 degrees.